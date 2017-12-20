AT&T is giving $1,000 bonuses to 200,000 employees after tax bill

AT&T was quick to respond to news of U.S. tax reform, announcing it would give some employees bonuses once the law is official.

The telecom giant said in a press release on Wednesday that it would give more than 200,000 U.S. union members a special bonus of $1,000. The company also increased its capital expenditures budget by $1 billion in the U.S.

"Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world," CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. "This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees."

AT&T had previously said it would invest $1 billion in the U.S. if "competitive" tax reform legislation was passed. The new tax laws are expected to drop the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from the current 35 percent and includes other measures that Republicans say will spur businesses to invest domestically.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday sent tax reform legislation to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it soon. Trump lauded the bill, calling it "an extraordinary victory for American families, workers, and businesses."

In Wednesday's announcement, AT&T noted its track record of creating U.S. jobs. The announcement comes a month after the Justice Department challenged AT&T's pending merger with Time Warner. Trump has said the deal is "not good for the country" because it might make prices increase.

On the other hand, AT&T stands to be a potential beneficiary of another recent move by the Trump administration: the repeal of net neutrality regulation. The new regulatory landscape will afford AT&T more flexibility to control the pricing and speed of content for their internet customers, although AT&T has said it will not make big changes to the way internet services are delivered.