Here’s the first big purchase Bill Gates made when Microsoft started taking off

With a net worth topping $91 billion, Bill Gates can afford pretty much anything he wants.

After taking his first leave of absence from Harvard (he would later drop out altogether), Gates moved to Albuquerque, N.M., with partner Paul Allen in 1975, where the pair began working on their fledgling company, Microsoft, full time. Just three years later, the company's year-end sales climbed over $1 million.

By 1987, a 31-year-old Gates became the youngest billionaire ever, and his fortune only continued to balloon, eventually earning him the title of richest man in the world for decades on end.

Back in 1979, when Gates first started making big money off Microsoft, he decided to splurge on a luxury car: A Porsche 911 supercar, to be exact, as Business Insider pointed out.