The surprising ways Americans are raising their sons differently than their daughters

Most Americans struggle to determine if their gender differences are based on biology or societal expectations, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center. Notably, there is a discrepancy between how U.S. parents are currently raising their children and how they believe they should instead raise them.

To better understand gender equality in the U.S, researchers asked questions about how children are currently encouraged to be leaders, talk about their feelings and play with toys typically associated with the opposite gender. By separating the responses from adults by generation, gender and political affiliation, their sentiments on raising their children become much clearer.

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 4,573 respondents.

Here are three surprising ways Americans are raising their sons and daughters differently.