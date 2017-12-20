Trump: Slashing taxes on corporations is 'probably the biggest factor' in GOP tax plan

Tax relief for the middle class is the "heart" of the Republican tax plan expected to become law in the coming days, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Moments after touting middle-class benefits, however, Trump noted that slashing the corporate tax rate is "probably the biggest factor" in the GOP legislation.

"Our plan also lowers the tax on American business from 35 percent all the way down to 21 percent. That's probably the biggest factor in this plan," he said at a Cabinet meeting. "We've become competitive all over the world. Our companies won't be leaving our country any longer because our tax burden is so high."