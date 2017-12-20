Wall Street is on track for a strong rebound as GOP tax bill heads for finish line

After Tuesday's slide on Wall Street, U.S. stock futures were sharply higher this morning ahead of a final tax bill vote by the House today. The stock market had been rallying strongly in anticipation of approval, and the Dow and S&P 500 remain on pace for a ninth straight monthly gain. (CNBC)

Shares of Apple (AAPL), a Dow component that also carries heavy sway in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, were steady in premarket trading this morning. The tech stock pushed the broader sector lower Tuesday after Nomura Instinet issued a rare downgrade, citing the late innings in the iPhone cycle. (CNBC)

Bitcoin on the Coinbase platform this morning was about 4 percent higher. On Tuesday, it fell 10 percent after Coinbase announced support for bitcoin cash. Bitcoin cash split off from the original digital currency after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin valuation is exceptionally ambiguous: Nobel-winner Robert Shiller (CNBC)

* Cramer's charts reveal bitcoin is not replacing gold anytime soon (CNBC)

* Litecoin founder Charlie Lee says he's sold all his holdings in the cryptocurrency (CNBC)

Housing-related data dominates today's economic numbers, with the National Association of Realtors issuing November existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, weekly mortgage applications sank 4.9 percent as homebuyers pull back. (CNBC)

BlackBerry (BB) were surging about 8 percent in the premarket this morning after beating estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. General Mills (GIS) and Winnebago (WGO) also issued earnings before-the-bell. Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Herman Miller (MLHR) are out with their numbers after this afternoon's closing bell. (CNBC)

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares were falling about 12 percent following the company's first earnings report since going public in November. The apparel company last night said its bottom line was impacted by expenses related to expanding into plus-size clothing. (CNBC)