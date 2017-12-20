    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Trump and GOP congressional leaders speak after huge tax overhaul passes

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders speak Wednesday afternoon following the House's passage of a massive overhaul of the American tax code.

    The first major reworking of the U.S. tax system in decades would chop the tax burden on corporations and temporarily trim rates for most individuals.

    Read more:

    House Republicans vote to send massive tax overhaul to Trump's desk

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.