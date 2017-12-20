Last year, Russian diamond company World of Diamonds made waves when it announced it would be offering what it hailed as the "World's Most Expensive Dinner."

With a price tag of $2 million, the dinner, to be held in Singapore, includes an 18-course meal prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, 10,000 roses, gold-plated and diamond-encrusted $17,000 chopsticks and to top it all off, a massive personal fireworks show that was to end with the presentation of a 2.08 carat blue diamond ring named after and endorsed by actress and jewelry designer Jane Seymour.

But now, a chance to snag that dinner is going for just $2, after another wealthy jeweler who purchased the experience, Ville Oehman, opted to raffle it off to the masses using cryptocurrency.

"We're excited about it," Oehman tells CNBC Make It. "It's going to be fun for the one who gets it."