Your first trade for Wednesday, December 20

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Bank of America.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Ethereum.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Red Hat.

Trader disclosure: On December 19, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AEO, AFSI, AKS, APC, BABA, BKD, BHP, C, ESV, F, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JBLU, JPM, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MU, NBR, OA, ORCL, PANW, SBUX, SCCO, SFM, T, WAB, WEN, WFC, WTW, XLF, XLV. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, GIS, GM, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long COST Jan put spread, long FNSR, long GS Dec put spread, long INTC Jan/Feb call spread, long SPY Jan put spread. Dan is short SMH. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.