3 simple steps to being happier and more successful in 2018

Ask yourself, "what is your mindset at work?"

If your mindset is "work is grueling, just be happy you have a job and you're getting a paycheck, feeling bored at work is okay," and you're not happy, McKee encourages you to reject it.

McKee notes that we often blame others for our unhappiness. However, what we really need to do is take control of our lives.

"It's really tempting to blame others: that manager that you don't get along with, that co-worker who is kind of nasty and doesn't seem to have the team's best interest at heart or even the organizational culture," McKee says.

There's no doubt bad managers exist in the workplace, organizational cultures that get in the way of our happiness and co-workers that we would rather not have to spend time with, McKee notes. But our happiness has as much more to do with our own mindset and our decisions as much as it has to do with what others are doing to us.

"Everyone deserves to be happy at work because if we're not happy at work, we're not happy in life," McKee says. "We spend about one-third of our adult lives working and if we're miserable or frustrated or just generally bored and uneasy in the workplace then we're not going to be happy in our lives and will bring it home."

Instead, you have to banish the mindset that you can't or shouldn't seek happiness.

"We all deserve to be happy, you deserve to go for it," McKee says.