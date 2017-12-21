3 simple steps to being happier and more successful in 2018

As one year ends and a new year starts, it's a good idea to reflect on what's working and not working so well in your life. One of the things most people want to think about is their work life, the place they're currently at with their careers and whether they're on track to accomplish their goals.
Annie McKee, a happiness expert and leadership advisor for Fortune 500 companies and governments across the world, says that it's normal for people to have mixed feelings about where they are in their career. Feeling unhappy at your job, however, isn't normal.
"As we think about our work lives, it's important for us to reflect on whether we feel fulfilled by our work, whether we feel we're making a difference or having an impact on others and how that all impacts us," McKee tells CNBC Make It.
If you're at a place in your career where you feel like you just need to "motor through," you're likely feeling dissatisfied, she explains.