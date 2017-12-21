5 things men can do right now to support women at work

Several studies show that when it comes to meetings, women are more likely to be interrupted, talked over, or have their ideas stolen by male colleagues. Earlier this year, astronomer and physics professor Nicole Gugliucci used a term that neatly captured the scenario of men stealing a woman's idea.

"[My friends] are women who work in various industries like tech, gaming and science, and we were discussing the phenomenon lately. One of my friends came up with 'hepeated,' and we thought it was pretty funny," Gugliucci tells CNBC Make It.

Harvard public policy professor and behavioral economist Iris Bohnet says one solution to solving this issue is "micro-sponsorship," which is the act of advocating for a colleague who has been wronged.

"Become vigilant about attributing comments to the people who made them first," Bohnet, who is the author of "What Works: Gender Equality by Design," says. "Everyone, men and women, can become a micro-sponsor."

Before Gugliucci's viral tweet, New York Times gender editor Jessica Bennett addressed "hepeating" in "Feminist Fight Club." In the book, Bennett also discusses the idea of "himitators" and "bropropriators," terms that also refer to men stealing women's ideas at work.

"I don't think 'hepeaters' even realize they're doing it," she says. "This is deeply ingrained bias and years of culture that have long taught men to speak up and loud and with authority and the rest of us [women] to listen when they do so."

According to Bennett, "hepeating" can be combated by creating greater gender diversity in a room and ensuring that women are heard the first time they speak.