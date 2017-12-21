6 mental exercises to help you prepare for 2018

To figure out what motivates you, find a conversation partner like a friend or sibling. Ideally, Sinek says, this partner shouldn't be someone who's extremely close to you, such as your boyfriend or girlfriend, because they may already have preconceived ideas about your career.
You and your partner should separately jot down a list of five to 10 stories of important moments in your life, both high points and low points.
If you're having trouble recalling stories, Sinek suggests answering a few prompt questions, such as, "At school, what was an experience you loved?" or "What happened that changed the way you think about the world and your role in it?"
From those stories you write down, pick your top three and share them with the other person. When your conversation partner is speaking, take notes on themes you notice from their stories as well as details that stuck out to you.
When you are both done talking, share what you observed from hearing the other person's stories. This will hopefully help you figure out what excites you and motivates you.
"What I learned is all those people who know why they do what they do," he says, "have an unbalanced amount of success."
This is an updated version of a previously published article.
Check out Tony Robbins shares a 2-step strategy for feeling more in control of your life