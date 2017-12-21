BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S STEVE LIESMAN: LARRY LINDSEY BEING CONSIDERED FOR FED VICE CHAIR JOB – SOURCES

WHEN: Today, Thursday, December 21, 2017

WHERE: CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F 1PM – 3PM)

All references must be sourced to CNBC.

STEVE LIESMAN: MELISSA, THANKS VERY MUCH. CNBC HAS LEARNED FROM SOURCES FAMILIAR WITH THE SITUATION THAT LARRY LINDSEY, THE ECONOMIST, BEING CONSIDERED FOR THE FED VICE CHAIR JOB. LINDSEY SAID TO BE INTERESTED IN EXPLORING THE JOB. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT STATUS THE DISCUSSIONS ARE IN. WE DO KNOW HAS HE BEEN INTERESTED IN THE JOB AND IS TALKING TO THE WHITE HOUSE ABOUT THIS JOB. THE WHITE HOUSE WE KNOW IS LOOKING FOR MONETARY POLICY EXPERTISE FOR THIS FED VICE CHAIR JOB. AND THERE, YOU CAN SEE LARRY LINDSEY HAS SOME – QUITE A BIT, ACTUALLY. HE IS NOW HEAD OF THE LINDSEY GROUP AND ECONOMIC CONSULTING FIRM, HE WAS ON THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL UNDER PRESIDENT BUSH, FED GOVERNOR FROM 1981-1987, HARVARD ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR FROM '84 -'89, ALSO HAS A Ph.D. IN ECONOMICS FROM HARVARD. A BIT ON THE HAWKISH SIDE. ON FEBRUARY 14TH HE TOLD CNBC – QUOTE, "WE'VE PILED UP AROUND THE WORLD THIS GIANT BONFIRE OF LIQUIDITY IN THE FORM OF CENTRAL BANK BALANCE SHEETS," SO HE HAS BEEN A BIT AGAINST SOME OF THE QUANTITATIVE EASING, THOUGH HE DID SAY THE RESULTS WERE MIXED. BRIAN.

