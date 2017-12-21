3 ways journaling is key to success (and how to do it)

The benefits of journaling are touted often and loudly. As an entrepreneur and business owner, I have used journaling extensively and the habit has been integral to my achievements. This assertion is not a new one: Plenty of recognizable people in the business world cite journaling as a key to their success and wealth, including TOMS founder Blake Mycowski and productivity expert Tim Ferriss.

While journaling is often celebrated as an effective strategy for personal growth, it has very specific applications for entrepreneurs and seeking to get ahead in business. I was journaling long before I started my business and I noticed the important role it played in developing the philosophy and strategy that ultimately made my companies thrive.

Here are three ways journaling can be a key to success — and how to get started.