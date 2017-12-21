VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how the tax bill will affect the middle class in every US state

ABC's "The Middle"
Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images
ABC's "The Middle"

On Wednesday, the House approved a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law soon.

Although it's being billed as a tax cut, many people may end up paying more, CNBC's John Schoen reports.

As for how it will affect individuals, in general, the more you earn, the more you'll save on taxes. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy ran the data to estimate how much individual households may fare under the new rules, which Schoen compiled into a helpful interactive graphic here.

The poorest Americans will be hit the hardest, but the middle class will feel the burn as well. Because the income required to be considered "middle class" varies from state to state — and from individual to individual, depending on your definition of the term — we've highlighted the share of returns among the second, third and fourth 20 percent of earners that will get a tax cut and tax hike in each state.

Keep in mind that these estimates aren't definitive. "The new rules are so complex that two taxpayers in the same neighborhood with the same household income could see very different tax bills," reports Schoen.

"A focus on the average impact of the tax bill overlooks the specific impact on each individual tax return," he adds. "Some households will see big savings; others will get hit with large increases."

Below, we've included data for how middle class taxpayers may fare in 2019. Because the tax plan spans 10 years, check out the projections for 2027 here.

Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama
Sean Pavone | Flickr Open | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama

Annual income of $21,620 to $37,600

  • Share with tax cut: 72 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $37,600 to $58,420

  • Share with tax cut: 84 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $58,420 to $92,610

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska
Blue Poppy | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Annual income of $24,070 to $41,560

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $41,560 to $66,210

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $66,210 to $112,680

  • Share with tax cut: 98 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona
KingWu | Getty Images
Scottsdale, Arizona

Annual income of $23,550 to $39,370

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Annual income of $39,370 to $62,880

  • Share with tax cut: 81 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 13 percent

Annual income of $62,880 to $101,500

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas
CWells Photography | Flickr | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

Annual income of $21,690 to $35,910

  • Share with tax cut: 81 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

Annual income of $35,910 to $56,750

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

Annual income of $56,750 to $91,360

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

California

San Francisco, California
Image source: Mike Shaw | Flickr | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Annual income of $27,830 to $48,110

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $48,110 to $76,530

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $76,530 to $130,820

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 16 percent

Colorado

Denver, Colorado.
Walter Bibikow | The Image Bank | Getty Images
Denver, Colorado.

Annual income of $26,040 to $46,170

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $46,170 to $71,420

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Annual income of $71,420 to $122,590

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

Annual income of $25,440 to $49,530

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $49,530 to $83,650

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 11 percent

Annual income of $83,650 to $143,120

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 17 percent

Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware

Annual income of $22,570 to $40,600

  • Share with tax cut: 84 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $40,600 to $65,950

  • Share with tax cut: 96 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Annual income of $65,950 to 104,170

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Florida

Orlando, Florida
Lightkey | E+ | Getty Images
Orlando, Florida

Annual income of $21,440 to $35,500

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $35,500 to $56,970

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $56,970 to $97,370

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Georgia

Savannah, Georgia
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Savannah, Georgia

Annual income of $23,520 to $39,770

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $39,770 to $61,590

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

Annual income of $61,590 to $103,320

  • Share with tax cut: 87 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii
Tomas Del Amo | Getty Images
Oahu, Hawaii

Annual income of $26,620 to $44,590

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $44,590 to $66,980

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $66,980 to $115,540

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Idaho

Boise, Idaho
Randy Wells | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

Annual income of $21,910 to $40,440

  • Share with tax cut: 84 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $40,440 to $63,230

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $63,230 to $94,400

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Illinois

Chicago, Illinois
George Rose | Getty Images
Chicago, Illinois

Annual income of $26,880 to $46,230

  • Share with tax cut: 87 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $46,230 to $73,810

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Annual income of $73,810 to $123,200

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana
John J. Miller Photogrpahy | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Annual income of $24,730 to $44,050

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $44,050 to $67,170

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $67,170 to 105,420

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa

Annual income of $26,290 to $46,760

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $46,760 to $70,350

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $70,350 to $114,730

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Kansas

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Annual income of $26,250 to $45,170

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $45,170 to $70,960

  • Share with tax cut: 94 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $70,960 to $113,640

  • Share with tax cut: 97 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky
Josh Rinehults | E+ | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

Annual income of $21,190 to $37,570

  • Share with tax cut: 79 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $37,570 to $56,160

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $56,160 to $94,350

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana
McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
Shreveport, Louisiana

Annual income of $19,370 to $37,010

  • Share with tax cut: 81 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $37,010 to $56,260

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $56,260 to $92,600

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 14 percent

Maine

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

Annual income of $24,390 to $41,650

  • Share with tax cut: 74 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $41,650 to $64,580

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Annual income of $64,580 to $106,240

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

Annual income of $28,070 to $50,520

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 13 percent

Annual income of $50,520 to $76,590

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 11 percent

Annual income of $76,590 to $131,540

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 16 percent

Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts
Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Boston, Massachusetts

Annual income of $26,060 to $48,770

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $48,770 to $83,450

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $83,450 to $143,650

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Michigan

Detroit, Michigan.
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan.

Annual income of $23,560 to $43,890

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $43,890 to $68,950

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $68,950 to $111,100

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Minnesota

Rochester, Minnesota
Alvis Upitis | Getty Images
Rochester, Minnesota

Annual income of $29,880 to $49,840

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $49,840 to $76,450

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $76,450 to $123,840

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Mississippi

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Peeter Visimaa | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi

Annual income of $18,800 to $32,700

  • Share with tax cut: 76 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $32,700 to $51,900

  • Share with tax cut: 79 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Annual income of $51,900 to $90,950

  • Share with tax cut: 87 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

Annual income of $22,100 to $40,660

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $40,660 to $62,990

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $62,990 to $102,860

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Montana

Butte, Montana
powerofforever | Getty Images
Butte, Montana

Annual income of $21,150 to $37,440

  • Share with tax cut: 79 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $37,440 to $57,670

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $57,670 to $95,310

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
Omaha, Nebraska

Annual income of $27,420 to $45,430

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Annual income of $45,430 to $73,300

  • Share with tax cut: 96 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

Annual income of $73,300 to $109,940

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada
George Rose | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevada

Annual income of $23,670 to $42,020

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $42,020 to $64,880

  • Share with tax cut: 97 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $64,880 to $106,790

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

New Hampshire

Littleton, New Hampshire
John Elk III | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Littleton, New Hampshire

Annual income of $34,100 to $54,170

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $54,170 to $83,420

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $83,420 to $137,880

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey
Getty Images
Jersey City, New Jersey

Annual income of $26,830 to $50,100

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $50,100 to $79,890

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

Annual income of $79,890 to $142,290

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 17 percent

New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Annual income of $19,660 to $37,330

  • Share with tax cut: 81 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $37,330 to $58,460

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $58,460 to $96,480

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

New York

New York, New York
Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images
New York, New York

Annual income of $24,130 to $40,700

  • Share with tax cut: 81 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $40,700 to $67,910

  • Share with tax cut: 86 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

Annual income of $67,910 to $120,560

  • Share with tax cut: 80 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 19 percent

North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Durham, North Carolina

Annual income of $21,430 to $35,200

  • Share with tax cut: 79 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $35,200 to $60,570

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $60,570 to $99,930

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 11 percent

North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Annual income of $25,720 to $44,400

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 0 percent

Annual income of $44,400 to $75,220

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $75,220 to $114,110

  • Share with tax cut: 97 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 0 percent

Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio
Source: This Is Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio

Annual income of $23,670 to $40,770

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $40,770 to $62,100

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $62,100 to $101,530

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Annual income of $19,720 to $33,930

  • Share with tax cut: 79 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $33,930 to $53,650

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $53,650 to $86,630

  • Share with tax cut: 94 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Oregon

Portland, Oregon
Terrence Leezy | Getty Images
Portland, Oregon

Annual income of $24,530 to $43,490

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $43,490 to $69,990

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $69,990 to $114,800

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Annual income of $23,900 to $43,500

  • Share with tax cut: 83 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $43,500 to $67,910

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $67,910 to $111,490

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island
Dens Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

Annual income of $23,020 to $40,070

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $40,070 to $69,480

  • Share with tax cut: 87 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 9 percent

Annual income of $69,480 to $119,940

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 10 percent

South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina
James Robinson | E+ | Getty Images
Columbia, South Carolina

Annual income of $22,570 to $38,530

  • Share with tax cut: 78 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $38,530 to $59,210

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $59,210 to $96,780

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

South Dakota

Rapid City, South Dakota
EunikaSopotnicka | Getty Images
Rapid City, South Dakota

Annual income of $24,520 to $40,350

  • Share with tax cut: 91 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $40,350 to $63,320

  • Share with tax cut: 96 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $63,320 to $103,740

  • Share with tax cut: 94 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee

Annual income of $21,440 to $38,430

  • Share with tax cut: 77 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $38,430 to $59,540

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $59,540 to $94,970

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Texas

Austin, Texas
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

Annual income of $23,580 to $39,270

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Annual income of $39,270 to $63,130

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $63,130 to $106,930

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah
Jumper | Photodisc | Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah

Annual income of $27,110 to $47,210

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $47,210 to $76,020

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $76,020 to $120,000

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

Annual income of $27,140 to $47,210

  • Share with tax cut: 82 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

Annual income of $47,210 to $70,470

  • Share with tax cut: 94 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

Annual income of $70,470 to $114,080

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Virginia

Richmond, Virginia
Bill Dickinson | Moment | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia

Annual income of $23,840 to $43,260

  • Share with tax cut: 85 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $43,260 to $71,390

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $71,390 to $127,030

  • Share with tax cut: 88 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 11 percent

Washington

Seattle, Washington
Michael Riffle | Getty Images
Seattle, Washington

Annual income of $27,910 to $49,180

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Annual income of $49,180 to $79,230

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 8 percent

Annual income of $79,230 to $128,680

  • Share with tax cut: 93 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

West Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia

Annual income of $19,820 to $33,770

  • Share with tax cut: 75 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $33,770 to $52,420

  • Share with tax cut: 84 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $52,420 to $86,410

  • Share with tax cut: 92 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 4 percent

Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Walter Bibikow | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Annual income of $24,150 to $44,950

  • Share with tax cut: 90 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 5 percent

Annual income of $44,950 to $70,040

  • Share with tax cut: 95 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 2 percent

Annual income of $70,040 to $109,610

  • Share with tax cut: 97 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 3 percent

Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Annual income of $26,740 to $42,610

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 6 percent

Annual income of $42,610 to $70,350

  • Share with tax cut: 89 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 7 percent

Annual income of $70,350 to $109,270

  • Share with tax cut: 98 percent
  • Share with tax hike: 1 percent

