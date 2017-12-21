What to do when you make one of these 5 common interview mistakes

It's not something we like to reflect on, but the truth is that there's plenty of things that can go wrong when you submit an application and start the interview process for a new job. But even if the stakes are high, you can't let the fear of making a mistake hold you back – there's a wonderful new job out there with your name on it, and the only way to get it is to take a risk, submit the application and do your best in the interview.

Only … what if you feel like you didn't do your best? Or what if you know for sure that you made a misstep?

A Shout ™ wipe will save you from a mistake at lunch, but if you think there's a chance you messed up during the interview process, you need to implement some damage control right away. Here's what Halai Shukran, Director of Talent Management at Viant, Inc. has to say about the five most common interview mistakes she sees when working with prospective job candidates.