VISIT CNBC.COM

Make It and Save

Make It and Save

Americans spend $37 billion a year on pizza—save big by cooking this homemade deep dish

Homemade deep dish pizza
Save big by cooking this homemade deep dish pizza   

Americans consume a lot of pizza. On any given day, 13 percent of Americans eat a slice, and over the course of one year, we spend $37 billion a year on the popular food.

It's no secret that going homemade can save you a lot of money over time.

The next time you're about to drop $10 to $20 on a delivery order, consider whipping up this homemade deep dish pie instead.

Ingredients for 8 servings:

  • ½ lb Italian sausage
  • 10 slices mozzarella cheese
  • freshly grated parmesan cheese

DOUGH

  • 1 ¼ cups water, warm
  • 2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 3 ¼ cups flour
  • ¾ cup cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

SAUCE

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 28 oz crushed tomato with basil, 1 can

Preparation:

1. For the pizza sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan and add the onion, salt, red pepper flakes and oregano, and sauté until golden brown.

2. Add the garlic, sugar and crushed tomatoes, and simmer for roughly 20 minutes or until sauce thickens.

3. For the dough, combine the active dry yeast, sugar and warm water together and let sit for one minute.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal and salt.

5. Add the yeast mixture and butter into the dry ingredients and stir until dough forms.

6. Bring dough to floured surface and knead until dough forms into a ball.

7. Move dough to large bowl drizzled with olive oil. Coat dough in oil and cover. Let rest for 1 hour.

8. Remove dough and bring onto floured surface.

9. Cut dough in half and begin working dough out, ensuring that it is at least 2 inches (5 cm) wider than your deep dish pan.

10. Double wrap the remaining dough with plastic wrap and place in a resealable freezer bag.

11. Freeze for up to a month.

12. Preheat your oven to 425°F (215°C).

13. Bring your dough into your oiled and floured deep dish pan.

14. Using your hands press dough into sides of your dish making it as even as possible.

15. Lay slices of mozzarella across the dough, covering the entire bottom.

16. Add pieces of uncased Italian sausage on top of the mozzarella and top with tomato sauce.

17. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crust starts to lightly brown and the cheese is melted.

18. Garnish with parmesan, cut and serve.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is a minority investor in BuzzFeed, the parent company of Tasty.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: 4 easy pasta bakes you can prep for the week that will save you time and money

5 easy chicken meals you can prep for the week that will save you time and money
5 easy chicken meals you can prep for the week that will save you time and money   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...