Americans spend $37 billion a year on pizza—save big by cooking this homemade deep dish

8. Remove dough and bring onto floured surface.
9. Cut dough in half and begin working dough out, ensuring that it is at least 2 inches (5 cm) wider than your deep dish pan.
10. Double wrap the remaining dough with plastic wrap and place in a resealable freezer bag.
11. Freeze for up to a month.
12. Preheat your oven to 425°F (215°C).
13. Bring your dough into your oiled and floured deep dish pan.
14. Using your hands press dough into sides of your dish making it as even as possible.
15. Lay slices of mozzarella across the dough, covering the entire bottom.
16. Add pieces of uncased Italian sausage on top of the mozzarella and top with tomato sauce.
17. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crust starts to lightly brown and the cheese is melted.
18. Garnish with parmesan, cut and serve.