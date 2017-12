A nice, well-fitted blazer can make any outfit look professional and work-appropriate.

"Buying a good blazer is important because it's such an easy way to elevate an outfit," Tiffany Yannetta, shopping director for fashion website Racked.com, tells CNBC. "The upper half of your body is what people see the most — more than your pants or your shoes."

Expect to spend roughly $90 to $200 on a quality garment that fits perfectly, she says. And if a high-caliber item still needs a tweak, spend the money to have it tailored.

While $200 might seem like a lot to spend on one item of clothing, if you wear it regularly, the cost becomes more reasonable quickly.