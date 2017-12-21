See inside the $11 million duplex of rock 'n' roll legend Keith Richards

A rock 'n' roll legend is selling his Manhattan penthouse, listing it for just under $11 million.
Rolling Stones founding member Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are selling their Greenwich Village duplex at One Fifth Avenue, which they've owned since 2014.
The musician's pied-a-terre is actually three units combined into one. The now super-sized unit is 2,700 square feet with panoramic views of Manhattan's Greenwich Village.
For even more space, a wall slides open to reveal the rock star's secret lounge area.
Steps away is the master suite with a walk-in closet for him, another for her, and a modern master bath with steam shower.
One level up is the music legend's family room, which is sandwiched between two more bedrooms with what else, but a tribute to rock 'n' roll.
"Not only would you be owning some real estate in one of the most premiere buildings of all of New York City, but you'd also be owning a part of rock 'n' roll history," said Douglas Elliman broker Adam Widener, who has the listing.
The Rolling Stones guitarist reportedly purchased the unit in 2014 for $10.5 million.
One Fifth Avenue was built in the late 1920s as an Art Deco hotel. In 1986, it was converted to a cooperative apartment building where approximately 180 units exist today.
