The consumer has never been stronger, and this could just be the beginning

The one thing we're watching over the next week is consumer strength. Our economy is driven by the consumer, and there are two big consumer-related releases over the next week – consumer sentiment and consumer confidence data.



The pattern in consumer attitudes can be a key influence on stock and bond markets. Consumer spending drives two-thirds of the economy; if the consumer is not confident, the consumer will not be willing to pull out the big bucks. Confidence impacts consumer spending, which affects economic growth. As for its stock market impact, strong economic growth translates to healthy corporate profits and higher stock prices.



So far, holiday spending has been strong, which bodes well for the strength of the consumer. In November alone, retail sales were up 5.8 percent year over year, and Mastercard is projecting that we'll see the strongest holiday season sales growth since 2010, which should surpass 5 percent year-over-year growth.