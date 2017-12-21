Your first trade for Thursday, December 21

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of S&P 500 ETF puts.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of CBS Corp.

Brian Kelly was a seller of Litecoin.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Trader disclosure: On December 20, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM.Her firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Bought BOT, FL, KLF, SPY puts. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin.