3 tips for avoiding email stress over the holiday break

Answering emails is easily one of the most time consuming tasks of the day. On average, office employees spend 4.1 hours reading, writing and sending emails daily. That equates to 20.5 hours a week and over 1,000 hours a year.

Even on vacation, it is not uncommon for employees to fall victim to sending and answering emails. In fact, German automaker Daimler has implemented a "Mail on Holiday" policy that ensures its employees are taking full advantage of their time off. Through this policy, employees have the option to set their emails to autodelete while away from the office.

While not everyone has the luxury of having an employer like Daimler, below are three ways you can implement your own "Mail on Holiday" policy so that you aren't overwhelmed by a demanding inbox.