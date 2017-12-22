Top VC deals this week: Amazon buys Blink, Daimler backs an Uber competitor, Didi raises billions

Norwest Venture Partners led a $40 million investment in Common, a startup that offers "flexible, shared housing," mostly to young adults in the U.S. The "co-living" trend in real estate appeals to renters who don't want to buy their own furnishings or sign a traditional, long-term lease. At Common, members get their own private bedroom and access to well-appointed living spaces, stocked kitchens and bathrooms, and wifi. They can move to a room in another Common building and town with two week's notice. Poised to open new buildings across the U.S., Common competes with the WeLive subsidiary of WeWork and other regional players.

One Concern, a start-up using machine learning to predict the impact of natural disasters on different communities and industries has raised $20 million in a series A funding round led by NEA. The company's co-founder, Ahmad Wani, was inspired to develop the hazard modeling software after surviving the 2014 floods in Kashmir which devastated the region. The company's advisors include former CIA director General David Patreus, and John Roos, who was the U.S. ambassador to Japan during the tsunami that set off the nuclear disaster at Fukushima.

Alphabet's venture arm, GV (formerly Google Ventures), led a $60 million series C investment in FLX Bio, involved in the "discovery and development of oral small-molecule drugs to activate the immune system against cancer," according to a company statement. Other investors in the round included: Celgene, Kleiner Perkins, Topspin Parnters and The Column Group.

UpLift raised $15 million in venture funding to give loans to would-be travelers. The company's UpLift Pay Monthly Solution is used by United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and others to enable customers to pay for their big trips in monthly installments. According to the Global Business Travel Association, airfare and hotel costs are expected to rise next year in the U.S. which could boost UpLift or its competitors including Affirm and Airfordable.

FarmWise raised a $5.7 million seed round for its "autonomous weeding machines." Sebastien Boyer, co-founder and CEO of FarmWise, wrote in a statement that the company's technology could help reduce or even replace the use of herbicides on farms, and prove a boon to organic farmers. Investors included: Playground Global, Felicis Ventures, Basis Set Ventures and Valley Oak Investments. Playground's Bruce Leak, best-known as the inventor of QuickTime, is joining the start-up's board of directors.