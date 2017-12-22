VISIT CNBC.COM

‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: I've done this American history musical as ‘well as I think I can do it’

In the entertainment and theater world, Lin-Manuel Miranda is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Having secured several prestigious awards for work on such Broadway masterpieces as "Hamilton" and "In the Heights"; where Miranda will be heading next is on the minds of many.

However, one area the musical creator is likely not to venture back into is another American history musical, according to an interview with CNBC.

"You will not see another American history musical from me. I've done that about as well as I think I can do it," Lin-Manuel Miranda told CNBC Thursday.

"So I'll write about something else and I'm excited to see what that will be — but I need a break before I can figure it out."

Speaking in London ahead of the West End premiere of "Hamilton," the creator explained why he wasn't trying to keep topping his previous successes, but rather try different works — or as he puts it "to zig and to zag".

"Honestly, you know the lessons from Hamilton are: Take more vacations — I was on vacation when I read this book — and take your time, because it took me six years to write this thing," said Miranda when discussing how Ron Chernow's "Alexander Hamilton" book influenced him.

"So I'm trying to keep those lessons in my head. I'm trying to get out of the 'this tops that', I mean I think that way lies madness. I think a lot of artists have gone over the cliffs trying to top themselves. I don't think that's the way to go. I think the way is to zig and to zag. There was never a Ziggy Stardust two, you just go in a different direction and make something else."

To be fair, Lin-Manuel Miranda has already been a huge success in the entertainment business — whether that's in theater, music or motion picture.

At present, Miranda is within arms-reach of achieving the celebrated "EGOT" — an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony award — which only a dozen entertainers have managed to achieve competitively.

To date, the "Hamilton" creator has received award(s) from the Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Awards, along with a number of other accolades including a Laurence Olivier Award and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for Best Original Song for "Moana".

'In love' with the idea of Hamilton

Looking back at his work for "Hamilton", Miranda told CNBC that he was "incredibly humbled" by the reception that the musical has received.

"When you write a show, you have to be in love with the idea itself. You can't think about the financial anything, because nine out of ten times nothing's going to happen. It's going to come, it's going to fret and strut its hour upon the stage and it's going to go. You can't control the success or failure of a thing."

"So I was in love with this idea. Hamilton wouldn't leave me alone. When I was walking my dog and I was taking a shower, he was like 'write me.' And so I'm very proud."

"I'm incredibly humbled by the reception. And when I get tweets from teenagers who are like 'it's Lafayette's birthday why haven't you tweeted anything?' And the awakening in our history that this has created in young people, it's really overwhelming."

So what about the legacy for this theater trailblazer? The answer is yet to be written, however all Miranda adds is that the world will do with his legacy what it will do, and that it's important to focus on the notion of what we do as individuals on this planet.

"There will be times, it will come and go in waves, and all I can do is control what I make. The world will do with it what it does," Miranda concluded.

"You can just sort of, control what you put into the world whether it's a nice tweet in the morning or it's a musical."

