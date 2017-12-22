‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: I've done this American history musical as ‘well as I think I can do it’

In the entertainment and theater world, Lin-Manuel Miranda is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Having secured several prestigious awards for work on such Broadway masterpieces as "Hamilton" and "In the Heights"; where Miranda will be heading next is on the minds of many.

However, one area the musical creator is likely not to venture back into is another American history musical, according to an interview with CNBC.

"You will not see another American history musical from me. I've done that about as well as I think I can do it," Lin-Manuel Miranda told CNBC Thursday.

"So I'll write about something else and I'm excited to see what that will be — but I need a break before I can figure it out."

Speaking in London ahead of the West End premiere of "Hamilton," the creator explained why he wasn't trying to keep topping his previous successes, but rather try different works — or as he puts it "to zig and to zag".

"Honestly, you know the lessons from Hamilton are: Take more vacations — I was on vacation when I read this book — and take your time, because it took me six years to write this thing," said Miranda when discussing how Ron Chernow's "Alexander Hamilton" book influenced him.