Smash hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" opened in London Thursday night and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he needed to change little for a British audience.

"I was here for all of tech (rehearsals) and I was here for the first few previews, and the audience is exactly like New York," he told CNBC's Tania Bryer Thursday.

"I made a couple of changes of proper nouns, like the name 'Weehawken,' that means nothing here, but that's the town where Hamilton's final duel was in."