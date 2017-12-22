The secret (and endearing) way Instant Pot's PhD inventor shows love for his customers

People are obsessed with the Instant Pot.

Customers rave about the gadget — which functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and saute pan — in a Facebook group for the product with over 865,500 members, on Instagram and in Amazon reviews of the product.

"What Can I say? BRAVO! AMAZING! LIFE CHANGING!" one buyer writes in an Amazon review.

There are over 10 versions of the cooker, and the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 9-in-1 is currently the No. 1 best-seller in Amazon's Home & Kitchen section.

Robert Wang, the CEO of Instant Pot's Ottawa, Canada-based parent company Double Insight, is just as obsessed with the cooking device as its buyers. For instance, he keeps three Instant Pots running at his house at all times.