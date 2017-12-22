Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after Thursday's modest rally. We get personal income and spending data along with the consumer sentiment report this morning.

-Bitcoin has dropped by more than $3,000, dropping through the $13,000 mark.

TAX REFORM/BUDGET BATTLES

-The House and Senate have passed short term spending bills to avoid a government shutdown. This also clears the way for President Trump to sign the tax reform bill into law.