China's using cheap debt to 'bend other countries to its will,' academic says   

As a result, the world's second-largest economy holds political leverage over governments and can "force borrowers to swap debt for equity, thereby expanding China's global footprint by trapping a growing number of countries in debt servitude."
And it's not just Sri Lanka.
In 2016, heavily indebted Djibouti, also part of Belt and Road, agreed to lease one of its military bases to Beijing for $20 million per year, resulting in the first overseas post for China's armed forces.
"China has also used its leverage over Turkmenistan to secure natural gas by pipeline largely on
Chinese terms," Chellaney said, adding that "Kenya's crushing debt to China now threatens to turn its busy port of Mombasa – the gateway to East Africa – into another Hambantota."
Supporters of Belt and Road say fears of China's geopolitical intentions are overblown, and point to the venture's vast economic potential instead.
The program "could function much like America's post-1945 Marshall Plan, which is universally lauded for its contribution to the reconstruction and economic recovery of war-ravaged Europe," Shang-Jin Wei, a Columbia University professor, wrote in an earlier Project Syndicate editorial.
If recipient countries undertake key reforms that increase policy transparency and predictability, investment risks will be greatly reduced, he noted.