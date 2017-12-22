Prosecutors are reportedly seeking Kushner records from Deutsche Bank

Federal prosecutors are seeking information about Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner's real estate business, The New York Times reported Friday, citing four sources.



Prosecutors in the United States attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in recent weeks for records related to Kushner Companies, the Times said.

There is no indication that the request is related to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in he 2016 campaign and purported ties with the Trump campaign.

The Times has previously reported that federal prosecutors are investigating Kushner Companies over its use of a visa program that grants travel documents to wealthy foreign investors. Kushner Companies has said it did nothing improper. The Times also said that Deutsche Bank apparently was not involved in Kushner projects that were financed through the visa program.

"We are unaware of any inquiry directed at Deutsche Bank from the EDNY and have no reason to believe there is one," Christine Taylor, a spokeswoman for Kushner Companies, told CNBC.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office told CNBC he couldn't "confirm or deny the existence of any investigation."



Kushner, whose father-in-law is President Donald Trump, retains a multimillion dollar line of credit from the bank. Deutsche Bank is also a primary lender to Trump and his businesses. News organizations reported earlier this month that special counsel Robert Mueller was seeking records from the bank related to the president, although the president's attorney Jay Sekulow denied those reports.

Kushner gave up some of his ownership in Kushner Companies, but still retains a stake.



Deutsche Bank and an attorney for Kushner did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC. Deutsche Bank told the Times that it would comply with authorized investigations.



Read the full report at The New York Times.



