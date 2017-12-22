Trump claims companies are 'showering their workers with bonuses' following tax plan passage   

President Donald Trump on Friday cheered several corporations' decisions to issue employee bonuses following the GOP's passage of its tax overhaul.

In a tweet, Trump asserted that "big companies and corporations" are "showering their workers with bonuses." He added: "This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage."

After Congress passed the legislation this week, at least five major companies announced they would give workers bonuses, boost their minimum wage or increase capital investment. The GOP tax plan, which Trump is expected to sign into law soon, slashes the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.