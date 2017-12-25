'Fake news' can be very dangerous, and events this year in Asia proved it

From elections in Indonesia to Myanmar's Rohingya crisis to the Philippine drug war, the spread misinformation and disinformation have been used to bolster hate speech, stereotypes and propaganda.

Within the region, "fake news is closely linked to domestic politics and in particular, the rise of nationalism," explained Mustafa Izzuddin, a fellow at Singaporean think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. Nationalist politics coupled with ethno-religious undertones boosted the circulation of fake news in Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, he continued.

"The more pervasive the politics of nationalism, the more ubiquitous fake news will be," he said.