Whether you're a soon-to-be graduate or a working professional seeking a career change, you don't have to wait until the new year to start scouting out employment opportunities.

In fact, finding out now what companies will be hiring in the near future can help you have a more focused and productive job hunting process.

To help, job searching platform Glassdoor has compiled a list of the following companies who are looking to hire thousands of new employees in 2018.