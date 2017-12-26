First Look: Tilman visits a farm that swears by it’s organic beef and considers an athleisure apparel line



Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is back, offering two small businesses an opportunity that could change their lives forever. First up is Autonomy Farms, who hope to end their recent string of bad luck by impressing Tilman with their organic beef and produce. Next up is Too Pretty, an athleisure company with a female empowerment message that packs a punch. If their products are a knockout, Tilman will help their business reach the next level. But if they fail, Tilman will put their bids out to pasture.

Check out the clips above.

Billion Dollar Buyer All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "Billion Dollar Buyer"

Billion Dollar Buyer introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc.