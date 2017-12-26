Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Friday on a 5-week winning streak. Apple is the big story right now as its shares are poised to fall at the open on reports of sagging iPhone X sales.

-Christmas shopping was up 4.9 percent this year compared to a 3.7 percent boost last year, according to MasterCard Spending Plus. That's the strongest number since 2011.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Mallinckrodt is buying Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion.