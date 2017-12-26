    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Shoppers line up to pay for their merchandise at a checkout counter in a Target store.
    Scott Olson | Getty Images
    Shoppers line up to pay for their merchandise at a checkout counter in a Target store.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are down after the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Friday on a 5-week winning streak. Apple is the big story right now as its shares are poised to fall at the open on reports of sagging iPhone X sales.

    -Christmas shopping was up 4.9 percent this year compared to a 3.7 percent boost last year, according to MasterCard Spending Plus. That's the strongest number since 2011.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -Mallinckrodt is buying Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...