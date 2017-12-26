Smart ways to use your bonus to get ahead

First, start with the basics.
Use that extra cash to pay down part or all of outstanding debt.
Braxton said she usually has clients consolidate their debt with a credit union. The result is often lower interest rates and regularly scheduled payments to knock down that expense.
"If you do have high-interest credit card debt, that's one of the first priorities to tackle," said financial advisor Roger Ma, founder of Lifelaidout in New York.
Next, focus on your emergency fund.
You want to save up three to six months' worth of expenses. How much you need to save will depend on your personal situation, said Ma at Lifelaidout.
If you're single or are self-employed, you may want to consider saving beyond six months.
"You might feel more comfortable with a year's worth in cash," Ma said.
Once you have covered your high-interest debt and emergency stash, look at your retirement savings.
The maximum contribution limit to retirement plans — including 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, the Thrift Savings Plan and most 457 plans — will increase by $500, to $18,500, in 2018.
You may want to increase what you are contributing to your plan before the end of the year, Ma said.
Once you have looked at those three areas of your budget — debt, emergency and retirement savings — you then want to plan for long-term goals such as saving for a down payment on a house or putting money in a 529 plan for your child's college tuition.
Overall, be sure to balance your current consumption and future goals, Ma said he advises clients.
By limiting what you spend on your current lifestyle, you will have more for those long-term goals.
"If you increase your annual spending now and need $100,000 or $200,000 to live, that's going to cost more for you to maintain in retirement," Ma said.
If all of your goals and necessities are provided for, it is OK to think about using that extra cash for other goals that you get satisfaction from, like travel, said Braxton at Financial Fountains. The key is balance.
"There's something about enjoying the fruits of your labor," Braxton said.
