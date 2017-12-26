Stocks seek rebound in final trading days of 2017

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have been down in three of the past four sessions, although they did manage to eke out gains for last week. Despite the market moves, 2017 will go down as a bullish year for U.S. stocks. (CNBC)

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, extended its recovery in holiday-thinned trading this morning. The cryptocurrency rose 10 percent to be up more than a third from last week's lows of below $12,000. (Reuters)



* A bitcoin implosion could spill over into stock market: Wells Fargo (CNBC)

* Bitcoin could hit $60,000 in 2018 but another crash is coming: startup exec (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) first-quarter iPhone X sales will be 30 million compared to the prior quarter's 50 million units, according to the Economic Daily News. The report also said that suppliers have slowed down component production.

Blood-testing company Theranos said it secured a $100 million loan from Fortress Investment Group, averting a possible bankruptcy filing. The start-up has been under fire since reports by The Wall Street Journal suggested its testing devices were flawed. (WSJ)

The day's lone economic report focuses on the housing market, with the October S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices due out at 9 a.m. ET. In September, home prices had posted a 6.2 percent year-over-year increase. (CNBC)