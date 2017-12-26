The Profit in Puerto Rico: How you can help

Organizations that are helping with general relief efforts.

Global Giving

Global Giving divides donations among local, vetted nonprofits on the ground in Puerto Rico. You can see the list here

Visit: Global Giving

Unidos – Hispanic Federation

This Latino nonprofit partnered with elected officials in NY and Puerto Rico to start this relief fund – distributing food, water and essentials.

Visit: Unidos – Hispanic Federation

Catholic Charities – Estoy con Puerto Rico

This faith-based organization has joined with a coalition of Puerto Rican leaders and the business community to deliver generators and other supplies to help small businesses get back on their feet.

Visit: Catholic Charities – Estoy con Puerto Rico

United for Puerto Rico

Started by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, this organization is raising money and goods to help rebuild.

Visit: United for Puerto Rico