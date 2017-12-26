VISIT CNBC.COM

The Profit in Puerto Rico: How you can help

Hurricane Maria was the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years – swallowing houses, flooding neighborhoods and leaving millions without power. The island's road to recovery will be a long one.

From water filters to medicines to pet rescues, we've compiled a list of some ways you can help. As always, it's a good idea to do your own research before donating.

General

Organizations that are helping with general relief efforts.

Global Giving
Global Giving divides donations among local, vetted nonprofits on the ground in Puerto Rico. You can see the list here
Visit: Global Giving

Unidos – Hispanic Federation
This Latino nonprofit partnered with elected officials in NY and Puerto Rico to start this relief fund – distributing food, water and essentials.
Visit: Unidos – Hispanic Federation

Catholic Charities – Estoy con Puerto Rico
This faith-based organization has joined with a coalition of Puerto Rican leaders and the business community to deliver generators and other supplies to help small businesses get back on their feet.
Visit: Catholic Charities – Estoy con Puerto Rico

United for Puerto Rico
Started by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, this organization is raising money and goods to help rebuild.
Visit: United for Puerto Rico

Medical

With no power, hospitals struggled to treat patients after the storm. Half the population has limited access to medical care and there's a critical shortage of doctors.

Heart to Heart
Medical teams running mobile clinics in high-need places on the island.
Visit: Heart to Heart

Project HOPE
Delivering medicines, supplies and doctors in Puerto Rico.
Visit: Project HOPE

Direct Relief
Focusing efforts on getting health facilities up and running— and medicine to people who need it.
Visit: Direct Relief

Supplies

LifeStraw Safe Water Fund
People in Puerto Rico still lack access to clean drinking water – here you can send them individual filters or one large enough to supply a small village.
Visit: LifeStraw Safe Water Fund

Operation Agua
Bringing water purification systems to Puerto Rican families and communities who need them.
Visit: Operation Agua

Light Up Puerto Rico
Send a solar lantern to one of the millions of Puerto Ricans still living in darkness.
Visit: Light Up Puerto Rico

Volunteer Opportunities

Team Rubicon
This organization pairs military veterans with first responders, getting volunteers to the places that need them most.
Visit: Team Rubicon

AirBnb
If you live in an area popular for evacuees – largely the Southeast/Florida, consider sharing your home on Airbnb.
Visit: AirBnb

Habitat for Humanity
Many houses were destroyed across the island – volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and help people rebuild.
Visit: Habitat for Humanity

Animal Rescue

In Puerto Rico, stray dogs are called "satos." Puerto Rico had an estimated 500,000 stray dogs before the hurricane – and since the storm, it's only gotten worse as people have fled the island. Here are some ways to help homeless pets.

Dame una Patita
Several animal shelters in Puerto Rico a up with Pedigree to rebuild shelters and save dogs in Puerto Rico. Pedigree is matching donations up to $50,000.
Visit: Dame una Patita

For the Love of Satos
Grassroots rescue organization working on the ground in Puerto Rico to save pups and find them forever homes.
Visit: For the Love of Satos
Donate via PayPal: fortheloveofsatos@gmail.com

Carribbean Sato Rescue
A rescue organization that helps dogs find new homes as well as medical care.
Visit: Carribbean Sato Rescue
Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/csrprinc/

The Sato Project
They've evacuated 300 dogs to safety since Maria and are also helping families take care of their pets.
Visit: The Sato Project

If you're looking for even more ways to help – check out Charity Navigator's list here and Google's map of local charities here.

