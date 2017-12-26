The Profit in Puerto Rico: How you can help

In Puerto Rico, stray dogs are called "satos." Puerto Rico had an estimated 500,000 stray dogs before the hurricane – and since the storm, it's only gotten worse as people have fled the island. Here are some ways to help homeless pets.
Dame una Patita
Several animal shelters in Puerto Rico a up with Pedigree to rebuild shelters and save dogs in Puerto Rico. Pedigree is matching donations up to $50,000.
Visit: Dame una Patita
For the Love of Satos
Grassroots rescue organization working on the ground in Puerto Rico to save pups and find them forever homes.
Visit: For the Love of Satos
Donate via PayPal: fortheloveofsatos@gmail.com
Carribbean Sato Rescue
A rescue organization that helps dogs find new homes as well as medical care.
Visit: Carribbean Sato Rescue
Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/csrprinc/
The Sato Project
They've evacuated 300 dogs to safety since Maria and are also helping families take care of their pets.
Visit: The Sato Project
If you're looking for even more ways to help – check out Charity Navigator's list here and Google's map of local charities here.