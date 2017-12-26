Trying to eat healthier in the new year? Meal kits could be the answer to sticking to your goal

What I was most impressed with was the quality of the food I received from the four kits. Simply put, the ingredients were fresh and quality products and tasted great. I had a preconceived notion that just because these meals were "healthy," it meant that they were going to be unsatisfying and bland. That wasn't the case.

I also really appreciated that each kit portioned the dishes for me. It prevented me from overeating or filling up on the wrong kinds of foods.

I tend to eat a carb-heavy diet, preferring eating rice or potatoes over the cooked vegetables on my plate. However, these recipes helped me figure out ways of making vegetables taste better without using heaps of butter and salt.

Each box was fairly easy to re-create with items found at my grocery store and wouldn't take long to make again using the recipe cards from the box. Many of my go-to quick meals are pasta dishes or starch-heavy. So, it was really nice be able to add new types of meals to my own personal recipe book.

Having these meals arrive weekly is a really good structure for making sure that some of my meals during the week are going to be healthy. However, with these particular kits, you don't get a lot of choice of what you receive.

I'm personally not really big on seafood or mushrooms, so if one of the meals is centered around either of those items, I'm probably not going to eat it. That, or I'm going to have to plan around it and replace the item with something else.

The other question is price. Dinner kits like Sun Basket, Purple Carrot and TB12 cost $60 to $80 for three meals, and you'll still have to do some grocery shopping for the other days of the week. However, the USDA reports that the average family of two spends $88 to $175 per week on groceries.

For folks like me who are looking to jump-start healthier eating in the new year, I think that meal kits could offer a good framework for success.

Ultimately, you could decide to stick with a meal kits in the long term because they offer some structure or you could use a meal kit as a branching off point to collect the recipes you enjoy and learn a few new cooking techniques, then take the meal prep into your own hands.