Dow tries for gains amid oil rise; Apple falls more than 2.5%

Apple has not publicly disclosed quarterly sales targets for the iPhone X, which went on sale in November. The company did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Information technology traded 1 percent lower as the worst performer in the S&P 500.

Energy stocks were among the top advancers in the index as U.S. crude oil futures rose about half a percent to $58.75 a barrel. Prices edged higher after news of an explosion at a crude pipeline in Libya.

"Commodity prices in general are higher. I think that's a good sign going into next year," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Copper futures also climbed about 1 percent. Gold futures rose about half a percent to $1,284.90 an ounce.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) rose more than 1 percent, with J.C. Penney up 8.6 percent as the top advancer. The Mastercard SpendingPulse report showed holiday sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 increased 4.9 percent this year to a record in their largest year-on-year increase since 2011. Online shopping increased 18.1 percent from the prior year.

The report said sales of electronics and appliances posted their strongest growth in 10 years, while home furniture, home furnishings and home improvement also saw significant increases. Specialty apparel and department stores saw "moderate gains," the release said.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 posted five straight weeks of gains last week after President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill that cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. The president was able to sign the bill after Congress approved another bill to keep the federal government funded through Jan. 19.

The Dow is on pace for its first nine-month winning streak since 1959 and the S&P is on track for its first nine-month winning streak since 1983.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Christmas Day holiday. Major European markets remained closed Tuesday for the holiday.

In Asia, the Shanghai composite closed about three-fourths of a percent higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index posted a 6.4 percent year-over-year gain, up from 6.2 percent the previous month, according to a Tuesday report.

Other U.S. economic reports expected Tuesday include the Richmond Fed manufacturing index and the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey. The Treasury is set to hold a 2-year Treasury note auction in the afternoon.

Shorter-end Treasury yields rose, while longer-end Treasury yields fell. The 10-year yield was near 2.47 percent in morning trading.

The U.S. dollar index traded mildly lower near 93.2, with the euro around $1.187.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.