What self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis learned when he visited crisis-ridden Puerto Rico

When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico on September 20, the U.S. territory suffered a nearly complete loss of running water, electricity and access to food or healthcare.

Despite the handful of relief efforts by different organizations, the lack of government support amid the disaster has further delayed the island's recovery.

American self-made millionaire and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis typically showcases small businesses he helps turn around on CNBC's "The Profit," but he follows a different approach on this week's special episode, "The Profit in Puerto Rico: An American Crisis."

Six weeks after the natural disaster, Lemonis visited the hurricane-ravaged island to see the damage for himself and get his own employees out of there. He expected he would see recovery on the island, but what he saw instead left him "stunned."