Why my $60 planner is completely worth the money

I'm meticulous about writing everything down in my calendar. From vacation days to dinner plans to interviews scheduled for work, everything's in there, available for me to cross-reference at any time.

But this calendar isn't a color-coded Google page. It's an analog paper planner.

For the past three years, I've shelled out $60 a pop for a LifePlanner from Erin Condren. It's pricier than other paper options and certainly more expensive than the free electronic calendar already attached to my email. But it's an expense I'm more than willing to pay year after year. Here's why: