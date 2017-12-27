Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton top 2017 list of America's most admired people

For the 10th year in a row, Americans have voted Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as the man and woman living anywhere in the world who they admire most, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Results are based on telephone interviews conducted with a random sample of 1,049 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Gallup notes that this poll has been administered 71 times since 1946 and the incumbent president has won 58 of those times.

But with this 2017 nomination post-presidency, Obama edges out current President Donald Trump, who came in second place followed by Pope Francis. Vice President Mike Pence tied for eighth place with 1 percent.

Gallup explains that Trump's unpopularity is likely what's holding him back from winning the most admired distinction. "The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country," Gallup reports. "But when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first."

On the women's side, former first lady Michelle Obama just barely trailed behind Hillary Clinton in clinching the second spot with 7 percent. The current first lady Melania Trump tied for eighth place with four other women.

This year marks the 16th consecutive year that Clinton has taken the top spot as the most admired woman. She has also held the title 22 times, more than any other person, either man or woman. Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt received the second highest number of wins with 13 nominations.

For men, former president Dwight Eisenhower holds the highest number of wins with 12 distinctions. However, Obama comes in second place with 10 wins and won the title of the most admired man all eight years of his presidency.

But it wasn't just political leaders who appeared on the list of most admired people. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey came in third place and singer Beyoncé Knowles tied for eighth. The royal family also made an appearance with Queen Elizabeth the II and Duchess Kate Middleton coming in fifth place and 8th place respectively.

On the men's side, some notable business leaders also topped the list. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder, and now the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos all tied for 10th place.

Finally, the poll also points out that although Clinton took the No. 1 spot for women this year, the likelihood that she will retain this honor in the future remains uncertain and will be "challenging in coming years with her political career likely over."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

Barack Obama on success: Not a marathon or sprint, but a 'relay race'

Michelle Obama: 'It's okay to be bossy'

Hillary Clinton to Gen Z: 'Be part of the changing culture'