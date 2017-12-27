Elon Musk promises new features and upgrades are coming to Tesla

Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers for Tesla feedback Tuesday, saying he wants to know how the auto and power company "can improve further."

Musk often — especially compared with most chief executives — responds to questions and comments on Twitter. Whether it is to explain upcoming Tesla software changes, to take feedback on elements of design or even to combat critics, Musk is accustomed to responding to his mass following online.

His responses Tuesday ranged from matter-of-fact explanations to jokes about SpaceX launches. Musk responded to one user that the Falcon 9 launch seen by millions in the sky above Los Angeles on Friday "was definitely aliens."

More than 13,000 replies to Musk flooded in with suggestions for changes, upgrades and new features. The CEO personally responded to a dozen of them, giving a look into what is to come from the all-electric company.