Four charts that matter most for the market in 2018

Nearly every equity market in the world saw solid returns this year, and the U.S. is no exception. The S&P 500 is on pace for its best year since 2013, with a nearly 20 percent gain, year to date; the Dow Jones industrial average achieved a record number of all-time highs.

The upside is likely continue across international markets next year by several technical measures, according to a new analysis from Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG.

Long-term momentum in the S&P 500 and across "most world equity indices" is strong, Stockton wrote, though on a relative basis the U.S. has given up its leadership to emerging markets and Europe, Australasia and Far East benchmarks after several years of outperformance.

"We expect this trend to become more obvious in 2018, with many international markets poised to exhibit upside leadership," she wrote.

Here are four charts from Stockton's year-end report, which she examined Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation," that show the strength could continue in the U.S. and around the world in 2018.