How this important skill helped Barbara Corcoran turn $1,000 loan into a $66 million empire

If you want to have a creative culture, you can’t get it by reading books. You get it by doing new things and taking risks.

Years later when she was in her 20s, that knack for imagination gave Corcoran the creative kick she needed to figure out how to navigate a business dilemma. While she was working as a receptionist for the Giffuni Brothers' real estate company in New York City, Corcoran's boyfriend at the time, Ray, fronted her some money and gave her a nudge to explore real estate sales. With a $1,000 loan in-hand, Corcoran and Ray started a firm.

"The only person I knew [in real esate] was Mr. Giffuni. And I asked him if he would just let me rent one of his apartments, the same building where I answer the phone every day. And he gave me a listing to try to rent apartment 3L," Corcoran shares on the podcast.

The situation was less than ideal; Corcoran described the listing as a "dungeon," and was confronted with the challenge of trying to rent out the apartment space for $330 a month. (It was the early 1970s.)

"But when I saw the listing and looked in The New York Times and saw reams and reams of ads that read identically one bedroom, $340; one bedroom, $335; one bedroom — it was all the same. I'm thinking, How do I spend my three-line head wisely? Because remember, I had a thousand dollars," Corcoran says.

Corcoran looked beyond the four walls of that apartment and got creative. She asked Mr. Giffuni if he would build a half-wall to serve as a divider.

"And he said — yeah, he'd build a wall. And I got it [rented] for him because my ad then read 'one bedroom and den' for the same price that everybody else was offering a one bedroom. And I got — that first Sunday, I must have gotten 60 phone calls from prospective tenants," Corcoran says recalls.

Since then, Corcoran has leaned on that creativity. In 1993, for example, when Corcoran started selling real estate online, she would register all the URLs of her competitors who had a brand, the real estate tycoon tells Fortune.

"I didn't charge them for the URL. I just wanted them to call and ask for it so that I'd know when the competition started selling online," Corcoran tells Fortune.