How to answer 6 curveball interview questions that may be thrown your way

While the idea of being perfect seems appealing, many hiring managers understand that perfection is not always realistic.
In a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," Nadia Geller, owner and managing director of California-based interior design company Nadia Geller Designs, asked job applicants, "Is it better to be perfect and late, or good and on time?"
In response, Geller was looking for "good and on time," because, she says, "perfection is really not attainable. And if you're late on top of it, then people are waiting on you and to me that's a no-no."
When faced with curveball questions such as these, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says the best way to respond is to carefully think over your answer before blurting it out.
"Do not jump at an answer," says Welch, "They are looking for the way you think because jobs always throw curveballs at you and it's the quality of your thinking they are looking for."
