How to answer 6 curveball interview questions that may be thrown your way

Regardless of how qualified you are on paper, providing one wrong answer to a question can easily sway a hiring manager's decision about whether you're the right fit for a job.

While many candidates expect to answer questions about their past work experiences and career goals, there are some questions a job interviewer may ask that can throw you for a complete loop.

To help you prepare for the unexpected, below are six curveball questions you may be faced with in your next job interview.