Google is a vital source of revenue for some Japanese game makers -- here's why

When Casey, a security officer in his early 30s from San Jose, California, first started playing the Japanese mobile game Puzzles & Dragons, he was obsessed.

"I would play constantly, everyday," he says. "Even on my breaks at work, I would play non-stop."

During his first month, he estimates that he spent about $600 in the game, mainly to obtain special characters (many Japanese games use a "Gacha" mechanism where users can spin to win prizes). He says he has friends who he knows have spent thousands of dollars on Puzzles & Dragons.