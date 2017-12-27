    ×

    U.S. News

    Singer Joy Villa files sexual assault complaint against Trump's former campaign manager

    • American singer Joy Villa has filed a sexual assault complaint against Corey Lewandowski, according to the Associated Press
    • Villa claims Lewandowski slapped her twice on the buttocks in late November

    American singer Joy Villa filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

    Corey Lewandowski
    Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
    Corey Lewandowski

    Villa, a Trump supporter who is reportedly considering a run for Congress, claims Lewandowski slapped her twice on the buttocks in late November. Villa said she told him to stop after the first time, but he still struck her afterwards, the AP said.

    After the first slap, Villa half-jokingly told Lewandowski that she could report him for sexual harassment, to which he responded "go ahead, I work in the private sector," she told Politico in an earlier interview.

    The songstress, who famously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress at this year's Grammy's, tweeted about the incident earlier this week.

    CNBC was unable to reach Lewandowski for comment. The AP reported that he did not respond to its request for comment.

    Read Villa's full account to the AP.