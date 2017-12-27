Modest rebound seen for US stocks

Apple (AAPL) faces multiple lawsuits in federal courts over its admission that it adjusts power in older phones to prevent possible shutdowns. The suits claim Apple defrauded iPhone users by slowing down their devices without warning. (Reuters)

Former President Barack Obama said today social media is causing people to be "cocooned in information" that reinforces their biases. He spoke in an interview with Prince Harry on the BBC's Today Program. (CNBC)

North Korea has reportedly developed a new, more advanced reconnaissance satellite and may be able to move it on a mobile launcher. The device could transmit data back to Earth, unlike previous North Korean satellites. (CNBC)

A gunman reportedly opened a fire in a pastry-making factory in Moscow today, killing one person and taking an unknown number as hostages, according to Russian state news agency RIA. At least two others have been wounded in the shooting, the report said. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) is getting ready to make waves in 2018 by expanding its advertising efforts, especially on its search and video products, sources tell CNBC. It also has plans to increase advertising sales off its platform.

Elon Musk said Tesla (TSLA) will make a pickup truck "right after" the Model Y. The Tesla chief executive says he is "dying to build" the pickup and has been thinking about the design for almost 5 years. (CNBC)



The Library of Congress has announced it will no longer archive every single Twitter (TWTR) post. Beginning on December 31, the organization will be more selective and only collect tweets that it deems historically significant. (Gizmodo)

The FDA's food recall process for about 80 percent of the nation's food can take up to 10 months to get unsafe products off the shelves, a report finds. But Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says much has changed. (USA Today)