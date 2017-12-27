The biggest US political stories of a chaotic 2017

In March, then-FBI Director James Comey confirmed the agency was investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. In May, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the probe days after Trump fired Comey. At every step, Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt designed to discredit his electoral victory. The probe has led to charges filed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn, though the charges are unrelated to collusion with Moscow during the campaign. (The picture below shows Comey, left, and Mueller at the White House in June 2013, when Obama picked Comey to succeed Mueller as head of the FBI.)