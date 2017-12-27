    ×

    Politics

    Trump's lawyers reportedly want to cast Michael Flynn as a liar

    • President Donald Trump's legal team wants to cast ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn as a liar if he accuses top White House officials of wrongdoing, according to The Washington Post.
    • Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is reportedly cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.
    Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017.
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    President Donald Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation want to undermine the credibility of ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn if he alleges wrongdoing by top White House officials, The Washington Post reported, citing three sources.

    Flynn, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI, is reportedly cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller is investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

    If Flynn moves to accuse Trump or top aides of wrongdoing, the president's legal team plans to describe him as a liar who wants to shield himself, the Post reported.

    Trump has repeatedly defended Flynn's character in the past.

    White House special counsel Ty Cobb did not comment to CNBC.

